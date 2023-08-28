Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillAug. 8Daniel Adam Souliere, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison and was ordered to pay $214.90 reimbursement for extradition expenses to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Guadalupe Moreno Torres, 57, pleaded no contest to driving under the influence with one or more prior felony DUI convictions and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Aug. 11Jamie Lee Cochran, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of invasion of the home, one count of burglary of a residence, and two counts of attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 96 to 240 months in prison and was ordered to pay $7,629.23 restitution to the victims.

Department 2 – Judge Al KacinAug. 8Thomas Jonathyn Kraychir, 27, pleaded no contest to two counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $4,859.07 restitution to the victim.

Aug. 15Bryant Wayne Donohue, 35, pleaded no contest to one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.

Aug. 17Wade Alan Knight, 34, pleaded guilty to low-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.

Aug. 21Rafael Antonio Ortega Ramirez, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 35 days in jail.

Amanda Jaylene Smith, 31, pleaded no contest to fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 36 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $784.37 restitution to the victim.

Aug. 23Roman Marin Cervantes, 36, pleaded no contest to one count of burglary of a residence, one count of battery constituting domestic violence by means of strangulation, and one count of false imprisonment, and was sentenced to 62 to 156 months in prison.