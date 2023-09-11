Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillWilliam Allen Eaves, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Department 2 – Judge Al KacinAug. 29Jose Luis Cardoza, 38, pleaded guilty to attempted obtaining money or property by false pretenses, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was ordered to pay $23,000 restitution to the victims and was placed on probation for two years.

Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsAug. 29Devin Taylor Decker, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Norma Molina, 23, Pleaded guilty to willful injury to or destruction of property having value of $250 or more, was deemed eligible for deferred judgement, was ordered to pay $8,613.89 restitution to the victim and placed on probation for 36 months.

Trevor Joseph Johns, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was deemed eligible for deferred judgement and placed on probation for 18 months.

Keikilani Dayna-Lynn Joseph had her probation revoked for a non-technical violation of her probation and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Octavio Adolfo Juarez Jr., 28, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance less than 14 grams for a third or subsequent offense, and was deemed eligible for deferred judgement and placed on probation for two years.

Heidi Ann Stevens, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of coercion constituting domestic violence, was given a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.