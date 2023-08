Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Aug. 4

Steven Andrew Gomez, 40, pleaded no contest to attempted receiving, possessing or withholding a stolen firearm was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Aug. 1

Taylor Marie Brummet, 30, pleaded no contest to receiving, processing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to 16 to 48 months in prison.

Jeffery Allen Gonzales, 35, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Joel Steven Varnum, 52, pleaded no contest to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods, was given a suspended sentence of 32 to 96 months in prison, was ordered to pay $5,900 restitution to the victims and was placed on probation for three years.

Aug. 2

Tamara Jean Reese, 60, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 36 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

July 31

Monica Dawn Blauer, 27, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Felicia Candace April Demore, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of a credit card and was sentenced to 270 days in jail.

Indelisa Mejia, 52, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit embezzlement, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Aug. 2

Dylan Allen Davis, 29, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Aug. 8

Jose Del Carmen Partida Celiz, 39, pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to 185 days in jail.

Kristin Gene Lyle, 35, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Richard Kyle Alexander Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison and was ordered to pay $970 restitution to the victim and pay $308.88 to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Jason Roy Painter, 46, pleaded guilty to coercion constituting domestic violence, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for three years.

Brianne Megan Ramser, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months

Eric William Whitney, 31, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance less than 14 grams, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Chancy Kenneth Thomas Yates, 29, pleaded no contest to one count of escape and one count of resisting a public officer with use of a dangerous weapon other than a firearm and was sentenced to 67 to 168 months in prison.