Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

July 11

William Tyrell Patterson, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for nine months.

July 12

Robert Lance Aviles, 39, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

-----

Kaylee Ann Sharlow, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

July 18

Cecelia Guadalupe Alonzo, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

------

Russell Paul Salsgiver, 44, pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and/or a firearm, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months and was placed on probation for two years.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

July 18

Nicholas Andres Correa, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.

------

Veronica Marie Martinez, 54, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one or more prior felony DUI convictions, was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison, was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and had driving privileges revoked for three years.

------

Stacy May Shook, 33, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

------

Tyler Daniel Stevens, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.