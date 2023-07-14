ELKO – An Elko man arrested here last summer on an attempted murder charge has now been charged with killing his wife in Washoe County.

Mark R. Forcum, 30, was placed on the Elko County Sheriff’s Office “most wanted” list Tuesday after he failed to show up in court Monday for sentencing on multiple charges stemming from an Aug. 16 incident in which he struck his cousin with his Mustang at Fifth and Cedar streets.

An attempted murder charge was dropped in a plea agreement but he agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges and was released on a bail bond.

Forcum is suspected of killing his wife last weekend, according to KTVN in Reno. She died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police located him Tuesday during a traffic stop in which he was a passenger. He also faces drug and child endangerment charges.

In the Elko crime, police were called to the residential intersection where Forcum’s cousin was found lying face down in the street. Police described the man’s injuries as non-life-threatening. They reviewed text messages between the two men, including one in which Forcum allegedly threatened to harm the victim with a baseball bat.

Police located him a short time later on 12th Street. He was originally charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving personal injury, and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Forcum agreed in April to plead guilty to all but the attempted murder charge and was released on a bail bond.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office labeled Forcum as “most wanted” this week and District Judge Al Kacin issued a bench warrant with bail set at $1 million.

On Friday, a judge set Forcum’s bail on the Washoe County charges at $5 million.