ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Friday on charges of downloading child pornography following an investigation by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

Sheriff’s detectives said they sought and were granted a warrant for the arrest of Justin Baker, 40, at his home.

A criminal complaint filed Friday accuses Baker of downloading child pornography on Sept. 4 and Feb. 7. It says the Department of Homeland Security traced the computer to his home address.

The warrant was for two counts of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age. Bail on the two Category B felony charges was listed at $200,000.