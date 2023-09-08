ELKO – An Elko man was arrested this week on a felony DUI charge following a July 6 crash at Wildhorse that left a female passenger seriously injured.

Albert O. Hankins, 68, is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm.

A Nevada State Police trooper responding to the crash found a burning Toyota pickup off the side of Mountain City Highway where it had slid down an embankment. Flames were spreading around the vehicle.

Others already on the scene had helped the two occupants out of the truck. The trooper said “many fresh cans of Budweiser beer had been thrown from the vehicle” when it suddenly veered off the road. Most of the cans were open.

Hankins told authorities that he had left the bar at Wildhorse Reservoir and was headed back to his camp when he saw “something” in the road and lost control. He was transported to the hospital in Elko where blood draws indicated an alcohol content of 0.155, nearly twice the legal limit.

The woman was flown to a hospital in Boise where staff stated she suffered multiple broken vertebrae and broken ribs, according to the trooper’s report.

Hankins was booked Thursday at Elko County Jail, where his bail was listed at $100,000.