ELKO – An Elko man who was the subject of a police chase three weeks ago is wanted again, this time as a person of interest in a shooting.

Elko Police Department officers reported Monday that they were called to 1400 Mountain City Highway on the evening of Aug. 9 for a report of gunfire that was heard in the area. Officers arrived and located a man who had been shot once in the leg.

While canvassing the area, officers located shell casings that were consistent with the caliber of firearm used to shoot the victim.

Police said the victim “was very uncooperative with law enforcement at that time and was transported to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for his wound. He was subsequently flown to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care.”

EPD detectives have since been able to interview the victim in Salt Lake City and identified Tyree Adams, 24, as “a subject of interest in this case.”

Anyone who has information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Elko Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

Police searching for suspect from Sunday incident A man who led police on two car chases and then jumped into the river to elude capture remained at large on Tuesday afternoon.

Police also requested the public’s help in finding Adams following a July 23 incident in which a car was seen traveling more than 80 mph near Elko High School. Officers began pursuing the vehicle briefly but then terminated the chase due to the danger posed to the public because of the excessive speeds in the 25-mph speed zones.

Adams was spotted later that day and pursued a second time, but police said he stopped at the end of the cul-de-sac at Fifth and Front streets, and jumped into the Humboldt River to elude capture.

Adams was described as approximately 6 feet tall and 245 pounds with a tattoo above his right eyebrow, on both of his arms, and on his chest.