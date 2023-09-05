ELKO – An Elko man wanted in connection with two felony cases was arrested Monday in the 1400 block of Mountain City Highway.

Tyree T. Adams, 24, was placed on the Elko County Sheriff’s Office’s “most wanted” list after being named in connection with an Aug. 9 shooting in the same area where he was arrested.

Police reported that at Monday’s arrest, Adams was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying a stolen pistol.

“The Elko Police Department would like to extend their gratitude to the citizens who have provided information concerning Mr. Adams' whereabouts and who have helped to bring his capture to a safe resolution,” stated the report.

In the Aug. 9 incident, police responding to a report of gunfire found a man who had been shot once in the leg. They said the victim “was very uncooperative with law enforcement at that time and was transported to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for his wound. He was subsequently flown to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care.”

During a later interview, Adams was identified as “a subject of interest in this case.”

He is also suspected of leading police on a high-speed chase on July 23 after being spotted driving more than 80 mph near Elko High School. Police ended the pursuit for public safety reasons, but Adams was found later that day and avoided capture again, this time by jumping into the Humboldt River.

He was booked into Elko County Jail late Monday night on charges of possession of stolen property, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, coercion with force or threat of force, domestic battery, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, destroying the property of another, and disturbing the peace. His bail was listed at $609,420.

According to Elko County Jail records, Adams was a resident of Spring Creek in October 2022 when he was arrested in Elko on drug charges and a parole violation.

He was imprisoned in 2019 after being convicted in Washoe County of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.