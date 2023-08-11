Colton L. Childers, 25, of Carlin was arrested Aug. 4, 2023, at 730 10th St. for fugitive felon from another state.

Brooke C. Huntley, 26, of Carlin was arrested Aug. 4, 2023, at 425 Chestnut St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Mario Ortiz-Gonzalez, 61, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested Aug. 4, 2023, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $52,500

Julian J. Ricker, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 4, 2023, at 418 Westby Drive for felony child abuse, neglect or endangerment; battery on a protected person; domestic battery; two counts of resisting a public officer; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $213,300

Michael S. Wilsey, 42, of Carlin was arrested Aug. 4, 2023, on Puett Drive for possessing a gun by a prohibited person, resisting a public officer, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,280

Robert D. Emig, 36, of Pleasant Grove, Utah was arrested Aug. 7, 2023, at 842 Apple Blossom Lane in West Wendover on a felony warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Brandon J. McKinzie, 22, of Elko was arrested Aug. 7, 2023, at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, attempted possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $20,640

Ray R. Williams, 40, of Elko was arrested Aug. 7, 2023, at Ryndon Sinclair parking lot for possessing a stolen vehicle, second-offense driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic laws, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving with a suspended license. Bail: $52,205

Daniel S. Avina, 36, of Elko was arrested Aug. 8, 2023, at the Elko High School track for burglary of a structure and loitering about a school or place where children congregate. Bail: $10,355

Jesse M. Herbert, 32, of Elko was arrested Aug. 8, 2023, at 2308 Sierra Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $35,000

Brandon L. Jude, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 8, 2023, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,795.17

Kalin T. Nielson, 31, of Elko was arrested Aug. 8, 2023, at 2308 Sierra Drive for residential burglary, grand larceny, and possessing stolen property. Bail: $130,000

Desiree D. Perry, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 9, 2023, for coercion with force or threat of force.

David E. Beach, 61, of Tuscarora was arrested Aug. 10, 2023, at the Humboldt County jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Joseph C. Forrest, 35, of Elko was arrested Aug. 11, 2023, at Sixth and Sage streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,355

Keikilani D. Joseph, 43, of Wells was arrested Aug. 10, 2023, at 626 First St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Eric W. Whitney, 31, of Elko was arrested Aug. 11, 2023, at Sixth and Sage streets for for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.