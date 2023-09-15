Christian Collazo, 27, of Wells was arrested Sept. 10, 2023, at 151 Second St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and domestic battery.

Juan P. Flores Escareno, 24, of West Wendover was arrested Sept. 10, 2023, at 2332 Florence Way for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and battery. Bail: $11,835

Joshua Fortenberry, 37, of Elko was arrested Sept. 10, 2023, at 12th Street and Opal Drive for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,995

Teri S. Hardy, 33, of West Wendover was arrested Sept. 10, 2023, for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and petty larceny. Bail: $10,710

James C. Hogan, 62, of Elko was arrested Sept. 10, 2023, at 12th Street and Opal Drive for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,995

Robert T. Hogan, 46, of Elko was arrested Sept. 10, 2023, at 440 Grant St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Amos M. Jackson, 70, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 10, 2023, at 436 Jasper Drive for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $200,000

Edward G. Kay, 54, of Elko was arrested Sept. 9, 2023, at Washington Avenue and Grant Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Celina Lievanos, 42, of Elko was arrested Sept. 10, 2023, at 440 Grant St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Patrick B. Morrow, 62, of Vancouver, Washington was arrested Sept. 9, 2023, on Interstate 80 for escape by a felony prisoner, attempted battery by strangulation on a protected person, assault on a protected person by a prisoner, resisting a public officer and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $50,000

Leslie K. Steadman, 59, of Carlin was arrested Sept. 8, 2023, at 506 Camp St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and failure to appear on a traffic citation.

Michael L. Andreozzi, 37, of Battle Mountain was arrested Sept. 11, 2023, at 12th and Railroad streets on a felony warrant for residential burglary. Bail: $100,000

Kayla M. Harrelson, 22, of Elko was arrested Sept. 11, 2023, at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold and on Sept. 14 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Gustavo Nungaray-Sigala, 36, of Elko was arrested Sept. 11, 2023, at 116 Park Road for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $3,000

Tamara J. Reese-Tomten, 60, of Elko was arrested Sept. 11, 2023, at Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

Charles J. Wanamaker, 55, of Elko was arrested Sept. 11, 2023, at 2001 Errecart Blvd. for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence, battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.

Christopher W. Whitted, 34, of Carlin was arrested Sept. 11, 2023, at 12th and Railroad streets on a felony warrant for residential burglary. Bail: $100,000

Luckas C. Dawe, 35, of Reno was arrested Sept. 12, 2023, in Umatilla, Oregon on a felony warrant for possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possessing a dangerous weapon. Bail: $27,500

Charlene C. Flenaugh, 33, of Richmond, California was arrested Sept. 12, 2023, on Interstate 80 on a felony warrant for possessing a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, conspiracy to commit petit larceny, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $33,000

Ashley J. Fudge, 31, of Oakland, California was arrested Sept. 12, 2023, on Interstate 80 on a felony warrant for three counts of possessing a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, conspiracy to commit petit larceny, and reckless driving disregarding personal property or safety. Bail: $41,140

Jon C. Hubbard, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 12, 2023, at 751 Bronco Drive for six counts of possessing visual pornography of a person younger than 16. Bail: $600,000

Evan F. Molina, 18, of Elko was arrested Sept. 12, 2023, at Walmart for embezzlement, grand larceny and possessing stolen property. Bail: $30,355

Brian A. Degroot, 40, of Lehi, Utah was arrested Sept. 13, 2023, for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and destroying the property of another.

Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron, 41, of Elko was arrested Sept. 13, 2023, in the alley behind 170 Second St. for burglary of a business and petit larceny. Bail: $50,355

Colton G. Remick, 32, of Sandy, Utah was arrested Sept. 13, 2023, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000