Chrystain A. Glanzman, 28, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2023, at 215 Ariel Lane for felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and possession of a dangerous weapon. Bail: $67,500

Jonathan F. Madrid, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested July 2, 2023, at 562 Ashcroft Lane for attempted lewdness with a person over 18 in the presence of a person under 18. Bail: $35,000

Isaiah J. Marrow, 27, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2023, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for two counts of possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $50,000

Brianna E. McGarry, 31, of Boise was arrested July 2, 2023, at Cactus Pete’s for fugitive felon from another state, felony possession of a controlled substance and false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Seikiameti Taukei, 39, of Elko was arrested July 1, 2023, at Ash and Second streets for taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $5,000

Gustavo Nungaray-Sigala, 36, of Elko was arrested July 3, 2023, at 118 Park Road for grand larceny. Bail: $100,000

Gillian M. Scott, 62, was arrested July 5, 2023, at 540 Court St. for fugitive felon from another state.

Cacye L. Freyensee, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested July 6, 2023, on a felony warrant for embezzlement. Bail: $10,000