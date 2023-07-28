Monica D. Blauer, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested July 22, 2023, at Elko Inn for possession of gun by a prohibited person, possession of short-barreled rifle, changing or obliterating serial number on gun, child endangerment, felony possession of a controlled substance, use of controlled substance in presence of child, and possessing a dangerous weapon. Bail: $200,000

James A. Maes II, 41, of Elko was arrested July 22, 2023, at Elko Inn for possession of gun by a prohibited person, possession of short-barreled rifle, changing or obliterating serial number on gun, child endangerment, felony possession of a controlled substance, use of controlled substance in presence of child, and possessing a dangerous weapon. Bail: $200,000

Dawnaries C. Mitchell, 28, of Elko was arrested July 21, 2023, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for aiding a felony prisoner escape. Bail: $100,000

Thomas W. Pickering, 36, of Battle Mountain was arrested July 21, 2023, in Carlin for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and battery by a prisoner.

Harold L. Turner, 31, of Elko was arrested July 21, 2023, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

Baylee A. Watkins, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested July 23, 2023, on Lamoille Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,355

Edward W. Gonzales, 45, of Elko was arrested July 24, 2023, at the Elmore County Jail on a felony warrant for burglary of a business and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $75,000

Triston J. Shaw, 40, of Reno was arrested July 24, 2023, on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Daniel A. Souliere, 42, of Elko was arrested July 24, 2023, at the Jerome County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,705

Caleb T. Coyle, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested July 26, 2023, at Idaho Street and Boyd Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Devin K. Fernandez, 33, was arrested July 26, 2023, at 701 S. Fifth St. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $100,000

Crystal L. Hesselgesser, 31, of Elko was arrested July 26, 2023, for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Trevor R. Little, 26, of Elko was arrested July 26, 2023, at the Ada County Jail on a felony warrant for grand larceny and attempted grand larceny. Bail: $75,000

Maylene M. Lucero, 35, of Randlett, Utah was arrested July 27, 2023, at Pilot Travel Center in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

Emery R. Madman, 42, was arrested July 27, 2023, at Pilot Travel Center in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, and fugitive felon from another state. Bail: $11,280

Alex J. Rasch V, 20, of Elko was arrested July 28, 2023, at 550 S. Seventh St. for damaging prison or jail property and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,190

Eugenia F. Taveapont, 49, of Fort Duchesne, Utah was arrested July 27, 2023, at Pilot Travel Center in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.