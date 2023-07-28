Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al KacinJuly 11William Tyrell Patterson, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a firearm by a prohibit…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Missing Arizona Teen Found Safe 4 Years After Disappearance