Eric M. Cabibi, 24, of Elko was arrested Aug. 19, 2023, at Sequoia and Ruby Vista drives for violation of probation, resisting a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Alicia Longtin, 31, of Bovey, Minnesota was arrested Aug. 18, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Ahmad S. Saleh, 52, of Layton, Utah was arrested Aug. 18, 2023, at West Wendover Boulevard for fugitive felon from another state.

Frankie Difalco, 46, of Elko was arrested Aug. 21, 2023, at the parole and probation office in Elko for violation of probation.

Tristan G. Wilson, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 21, 2023, at Southside Park for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation

Mercedes C. Martinez, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 22, 2023, on Interstate 80 for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

Darrell K. Palmer, 42, of Elko was arrested Aug. 22, 2023, at 837 Idaho St. on a warrant for possession to sell a controlled substance, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $275,000

Christopher B. Thompson, 27, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and driver disobeying peace officer endangering others.

Taylor W. Ford, 35, of Reno was arrested Aug. 23, 2023, at 3650 Idaho St. for felony assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $100,000

Max R. Frederick, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 23, 2023, at 2001 Errecart Blvd. for two felony counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment; driver disobeying peace officer resulting in death or substantial bodily harm; third-offense driving under the influence; reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm; driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and operating vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device. Bail: $502,280

Rebecca M. Wriglesworth, 49, of Elko was arrested Aug. 24, 2023, at Lamoille Highway and Summit Estates for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Jasalee R. Gott, 36, of Elko was arrested Aug. 24, 2023, at 851 Court St. for attempting to overdrive, torture, injure, abandon or starve animal. Bail: $15,000

Joshua A. Haas, 31, of Elko was arrested Aug. 24, 2023, at the Elko Junction parking lot for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,355

David M. Haigwood, 38, of Carlin was arrested Aug. 24, 2023, at Cedar and 13th streets for felony driving under the influence. Bail $100,000