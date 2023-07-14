Andrew J. Bass, 46, of Elko was arrested July 7, 2023, on a gross misdemeanor warrant for open or gross lewdness. Bail: $5,000

Lance N. Bullcreek, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested July 9, 2023, in West Wendover for fugitive felon from another state and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey L. Jerome, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested July 7, 2023, on a felony warrant for possessing and using a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

Wendell G. Koch, 49, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2023, at 132 S. Third St. for destroying the property of another. Bail: $5,000

Dustyn N. Lacy, 28, of Carlin was arrested July 8, 2023, at Elko County Fairgrounds for battery on a protected person and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $5,355

Kaila S. Leyva, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested July 8, 2023, at 837 Idaho St. for possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possessing a gun with altered or removed serial number, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $215,000

Samantha A. Lowe, 28, of Battle Mountain was arrested July 9, 2023, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,000

Jesse D. Rinaldo, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested July 8, 2023, at 837 Idaho St. for burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, possessing a gun with altered or removed serial number, and possession of burglary tools. Bail: $45,000

Christian J. Salasar, 30, of West Wendover was arrested July 8, 2023, at 3223 W. Wendview Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, and battery. Bail: $45,740

Daniel S. Seitz, 33, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2023, at Fifth and Grant streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Roy D. Shamblen, 57, of Elko was arrested July 8, 2023, on a gross misdemeanor warrant for taking or possessing a vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $5,000

Norman D. Wasson, 38, of Elko was arrested July 7, 2023, on a two warrants for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000

Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested July 10, 2023, on Interstate 80 for attempt to intimidate a public officer, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, resisting a public officer, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $4,780

Christopher R. Kyle, 39, of Elko was arrested July 10, 2023, on Interstate 80 for obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $50,355

Rana J. Newkirk-Mais, 55, of Ogden, Utah was arrested July 11, 2023, in Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,000

Melanie M. Whitesides, 49, of Mountain City was arrested July 12, 2023, at West Front and ‘A’ streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and selling, transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $150,000

Trevor V. Hemion, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested July 14, 2023, at Eighth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $115,000

Brooke C. Huntley, 26, of Carlin was arrested July 13, 2023, for theft and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.