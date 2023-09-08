Tyree T. Adams, 24, of Elko was arrested Sept. 4, 2023, at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a felony warrant for possession of stolen property, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, coercion with force or threat of force, domestic battery, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, destroying the property of another, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $609,420

Anthony R. Bair, 35, of West Wendover was arrested Sept. 1, 2023, on a state prison hold.

Steven L. Greenfield, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 3, 2023, at 378 Spring Valley Parkway for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Bail: $201,280

Raul Guerrero, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested Sept. 4, 2023, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, driving under the influence, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $20,995

Tyler M. Morris, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 3, 2023, at 318 Marbel Drive for attempted home invasion. Bail: $50,000

Miguel Perez Jr., 26, of West Wendover was arrested Sept. 1, 2023, at 1860 Butte St. for possession a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent. Bail: $2,500

Amber M. Smith, 40, of Elko was arrested Sept. 2, 2023, at Clarkson Drive and 12th Street for driving under the influence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Joseph M. Willis, 45, of Elko was arrested Sept. 3, 2023, at 1448 Silver St. for attempted burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $20,340

Amber L. Donohue, 46, of Elko was arrested Sept. 6, 2023, at 811 Westwood Drive for unlawful contact with a minor or mentally ill person. Bail: $5,000

Stacy M. Shook, 33, of Carlin was arrested Sept. 6, 2023, at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Rubyjo M. Cordova, 37, of Aztec, New Mexico was arrested Sept. 7, 2023, in Winnemucca for violation of probation.

Albert O. Hankins, 68, of Elko was arrested Sept. 7, 2023, at 526 S. Sixth St. on a felony warrant for driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $100,000

Caden L. McClellan, 25, of Elko was arrested Sept. 7, 2023, in Winnemucca for violation of probation.