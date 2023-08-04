Christopher S. Adams, 38, of Carlin was arrested July 29, 2023, at 519 Camp St. for domestic battery, false statement to obstruct a public officer, attempted assault on a protected person, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $5,060

--

Jonas E. Hedin, 23, of Bountiful, Utah was arrested July 30, 2023, on Interstate 80 for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $5,000

--

Leif R. Hindes, 23, of Elko was arrested Aug. 1, 2023, at 1198 Stitzel Road on a felony warrant for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others. Bail: $100,000

--

Rick L. Sandman, 77, of Elko was arrested Aug. 2, 2023, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $50,000

--

Danyaelle M. Valdez, 35, of Ely was arrested Aug. 2, 2023, at 540 S. Fifth St. for parole violation.

--

Michael L. Doser, 22, of Wells was arrested Aug. 3, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jason L. Stevenson, 39, of Elko was arrested Aug. 3, 2023, at Quality Inn for possessing a gun by a prohibited person and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $6,280