Eladio E. Celis, 29, of Billings, Montana was arrested Aug. 27, 2023, at 1785 Idaho St. for assault with a deadly weapon on a first responder, resisting a public officer with a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon. Bail: $200,000

--

Robert L. Evans, 49, of Elko was arrested Aug. 25, 2023, at 487 S. Fifth St. for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Samantha L. Gandolfo, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 25, 2023, at Joe’s Market for possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $60,000

--

Cecelia A. Gianotti, 45, of Elko was arrested Aug. 25, 2023, at 1211 Idaho St. for indecent or obscene exposure and urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $5,355

--

Spencer R. Gomillion, 46, of Pleasanton, Texas was arrested Aug. 27, 2023, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $51,245

--

Felipe G. Gonzalez, 20, of Elko was arrested Aug. 25, 2023, at Joe’s Market for possessing a stolen vehicle and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Charles J. Kelley IV, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 27, 2023, at 255 Country Club Parkway for sexual assault domestic violence; child abuse, neglect or endangerment; false imprisonment with a deadly weapon; coercion with threat or use of physical force; and domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $850,000

--

Mark N. Munoz, 52, of Salt Lake City was arrested Aug. 26, 2023, at 2213 N. Fifth St. for burglary of a motor vehicle and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,445

--

Amanda N. Reed, 29, of Elko was arrested Aug. 25, 2023, at Spring Creek Parkway and Glen Brier Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

--

Micah I. Sanchez, 35, of Elko was arrested Aug. 25, 2023, at Spring Creek Parkway and Glen Brier Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and drug paraphernalia.

--

Jasmine D. Sullivan, 26, of Elko was arrested Aug. 26, 2023, at 1660 Mountain City Highway for use of credit or debit card without owner’s consent, possessing a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, attempted receiving property or services by unlawful use of credit or debit card, and possession of stolen property. Bail: $45,640

--

David Andra, 62, of Spokane, Washington was arrested Aug. 28, 2023, at 1940 Plateau Way for possession of stolen property. Bail: $10,000

--

Matthew J. Sinclair, 34, of Elko was arrested Aug. 28, 2023, at 961 Highland Drive for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $40,000

--

Charles K. Clouse III, 47, of Elko was arrested Aug. 29, 2023, at Panaca Street and Cortez Avenue for possessing a gun by a prohibited person and convicted person failure to register with law enforcement within 48 hours. Bail: $100,640

--

Hailey E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 29, 2023, at Flagstone and Granite drives for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

--

Budge S. Stanton, 19, of Wells was arrested Aug. 29, 2023, at the parole and probation office in Elko for violation of probation.

--

Nicholas J. Orton, 38, was arrested at 1920 Idaho St. for fugitive from another state and assault on a protected person. Bail: $5,000

--

Arangorosabe Medina, 42, of Elko was arrested Aug. 30, 2023, at 5931 Justin Drive for four counts of possession of stolen property, four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, four counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, and two counts of possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $1,450,000

--

Clay D. Ryder, 18, of Elko was arrested Aug. 30, 2023, at 13th and Cedar streets for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $350,640

--

Gary J. Dennis, 66, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 1, 2023, on Lamoille Highway at Wells Lane for third-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $100,000

--

Shylow L. Hall, 47, of Wells was arrested Aug. 31, 2023, at 628 Fourth St. for failure to obey sex offender registration laws, resisting a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,640