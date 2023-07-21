Shawna P. Herrera, 30, of Elko was arrested July 14, 2023, at 1101 Southside Drive for driving under the influence and child endangerment. Bail: $21,140

Talon S. Jones, 31, of Fernley was arrested July 15, 2023, on a felony warrant for open murder and robbery.

Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 28, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2023, at 258 Court St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $4,640

Jesse A. Smith, 31, of Twin Falls was arrested July 14, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempting to leave the scene of an accident, conspiracy to elude, and reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property. Bail: $500,000

Jesse A. Smith, 31, of Twin Falls was arrested July 15, 2023, at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner and intimidating public officers with threat of force.

Amanda R. Gettings, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested July 17, 2023, on Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, and driving under the influence. Bail: $60,640

Ray R. Williams, 40, of Elko was arrested July 17, 2023, at 7015 Frontier Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and child abuse, neglect or endangerment. Bail: $100,000

Kammi R. Davis, 45, of Kimberly, Idaho was arrested July 18, 2023, on Dozer Street for fugitive felon from another state.

Luis M. Guizar Mendoza, 39, of Elko was arrested July 18, 2023, on Elko Summit for trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $750,000

Dennis W. McCarty, 24, of Elko was arrested July 18, 2023, on a felony warrant for lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child younger than 14, and indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $105,000

Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 29, of Elko was arrested July 18, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Danyel D. Seloom, 45, was arrested July 18, 2023, at the Rainbow Casino for fugitive felon from another state.

Russell A. Bingamon, 32, of Elko was arrested July 19, 2023, at 3021 E. Idaho St. for assault with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of battery on a protected person, two counts of resisting a public officer, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $31,065

James B. Knight, 57, of Elko was arrested July 19, 2023, at Fifth and River streets for fugitive felon from another state.

Blaine H. Duggins, 34, of Elko was arrested July 20, 2023, in the 200 block of West Commercial Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Ashton R. Moses, 25, of Sandy, Utah was arrested July 20, 2023, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000