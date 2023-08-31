ELKO – An Elko man accused of accepting $23,000 for a fencing project and failing to finish the job received a suspended prison sentence this week and was ordered to pay restitution.

According to court records, Jose L. Cardoza was hired in June 2021 to install a 237-foot vinyl fence. The homeowners paid J&S Fencing $23,000 for labor and materials, but work stopped after the fence posts were installed.

Cardoza was not a licensed fencing contractor, according to the Nevada State Contractors Board. The company did obtain a business license as an LLC in April 2021 through an Elko attorney’s office, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

The homeowner made several requests to have the fence completed but Cardoza failed to respond. When a state contractors board investigator contacted him in March, Cardoza said he missed a loan payment and his money had been taken. Attempts to arrange repayment failed.

Cardoza had two other cases in which “large sums of money are being paid for poor and incomplete work,” stated the investigator. The cases dated from December 2021 and February 2022.

Cardoza was originally charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and engaging in contractor business or submitting a bid without a license.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted obtaining money or property by false pretenses, a Category D felony, and was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin to 19-48 months in prison, suspended, and placed on probation for two years.

Cardoza was ordered to repay the victims a total of $23,000 with credit for $5,000 already paid. As a condition of his suspended sentence, Cardoza was ordered to make restitution payments of $250 a month and to assign his federal income tax refunds to Elko County Collections.

According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Cardoza has been arrested in the past for petit larceny in September 2019, felony drug possession in July 2019, grand larceny of a gun and two counts of possession of a gun by a prohibited person in November 2018, and fugitive felon from another state in November 2016.