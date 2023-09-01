ELKO – An Osino man was arrested Wednesday after detectives located drugs concealed in a bedroom at his residence.

According to court records, the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit received a search warrant for the home of Arangorosabe Medina, 42, as well as a nearby storage building and a business. They found Medina in his bedroom where the back wall was covered in wooden planks.

Detectives reported they removed one of the planks and found a hidden compartment containing 542 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, 228 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 54 grams of suspected heroin and 117 grams of suspected cocaine.

In a storage building on adjacent property described as “The Barn,” detectives said they found a stolen vehicle and parts of a second stolen vehicle. They also located 19 firearms, as well as an additional 145 grams of suspected fentanyl pills and 68 grams of suspected heroin.

Medina was booked into jail on four counts of possession of stolen property, four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, four counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, and two counts of possessing a stolen vehicle.

His bail was listed at $1.45 million.

Detectives reported that Medina has an extensive criminal record including seven felonies between 1999 and 2008.