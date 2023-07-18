ELKO – State and federal agents worked with the Elko Combined SWAT Team to arrest five people Tuesday morning during a narcotics raid at a trailer park.

Search warrants were executed at three residences in the Panorama Trailer Court around 5 a.m. in cooperation with the Tri-County SWAT Team and the Elko County Combined Crisis Negotiation Team.

“This operation was in furtherance of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in the Elko area,” stated the Elko Police Department.

After securing the residences for investigation, members from the Nevada Division of Investigation, the Elko Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search of the premises.

Police said the searches resulted in the arrests of Antonio Villalobos, 24, for a probation violation; Alejandra Molina, 28, for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription; Daniela Hernandez, 23, for possession of a schedule II controlled substance; Rafael Ortega-Ramirez, 39, for a warrant and possession of a schedule I drug; and Moises Alvarado, 25, for possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

“These warrants are part of a larger investigation with more arrests expected,” EPD stated.

The overall operation was supported by the Elko County Department of Emergency Management, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, and Elko County Ambulance.