ELKO — The Nevada Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s assistance as they investigate an injury crash that occurred Aug. 10 at the intersection of Lamoille and Jiggs highways.

The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m. at the traffic signal in Spring Creek. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia sport utility vehicle was traveling south on State Route 227 and was slowing for the traffic signal when a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was also traveling south behind the Kia struck the right rear of the SUV.

“We are seeking any dashcam footage or other video footage of this crash,” stated Lt. Matt McLaughlin.

Anyone with pertinent information or video footage is asked to contact the patrol’s Elko office at 775-753-1111 or e-mail ncemirt@dps.state.nv.us.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.