ELKO – A former Elko resident was arrested Saturday on charges of robbing and beating a man to death in a hotel room at an Elko casino in February.

Talon S. Jones, 31, of Fernley was booked into Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for open murder and robbery.

The Elko Police Department had released a statement in early March seeking the public’s help in locating Jones in regard to a “suspicious death” investigation.

A criminal complaint filed in May by Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram charges Jones in the death of Gordon Garcia.

A police detective spoke with Garcia’s father, who said he and his son were staying in separate hotel rooms at the Maverick Casino on Feb. 17. When he went to check on Gordon there was no response, and after a security guard opened the door he was found unresponsive.

Medical responders were unable to revive Gordon. Bruising was observed on his shoulder, neck, abdomen, and ear area. An autopsy revealed that he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

His father told police he had given Gordon $100 earlier in the day. Only two $1 bills were found in the room.

According to court records, police reviewed security camera footage that showed Garcia and Jones being escorted to Garcia’s room by Maverick security around 5 p.m. Jones is seen leaving alone around 6:30 p.m.

According to Elko County Jail records, Jones has been arrested in Elko County approximately 20 times over the past decade.

He was a resident of Reno when he was arrested in October 2019 on charges of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; three counts of battery on a protected person; attempted destroying the property of another; petty larceny; and disturbing the peace.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of battery of an officer or protected person and was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin to 270 days in jail on Aug. 30, 2022.

In July 2015 he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. In August 2015 he was arrested for burglary after a woman reported her truck had been broken into at an Elko casino. In January 2014, Jones was arrested by tribal police for possession of a stolen vehicle.