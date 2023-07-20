ELKO – A man was arrested this week on a felony warrant for lewdness with a 14- or 15-year-old child who told police he had her remove her clothing.

Carlin police were called to the residence of Dennis W. McCarty in October when he was 23 years old. A girl told them he gave her alcohol as he had done in the past, but this time he had her remove all of her clothing and walk around the room.

The girl said McCarty also squeezed her thigh and put his head on her leg after she got dressed.

McCarty denied the charges but he was arrested after police reviewed audio taken by the girl on her cellphone during the incident, according to court records.

He was also charged with indecent exposure for allegedly convincing the girl to remove her clothes.

McCarty’s bail was listed at $105,000.