ELKO – An 18-year-old was arrested on assault charges near Elko High School after allegedly threatening three students with a gun during the open lunch hour.

An Elko Police Department officer said he was called to the school Aug. 30 on a report of a male and a female arguing. The male had pulled out a firearm, but police were not able to find anyone matching his description around the school property.

The officer’s report said three students heading back to school from the lunch hour saw the couple walking near 13th Street and College Avenue and the female looked at them and said “stop laughing at me.” The male, later identified as Clay D. Ryder, allegedly pulled a firearm from a bag and waved it at the three, stating he would “blow their brains out.”

Another officer located Ryder at 13th and Cedar streets and arrested him at 2:20 p.m.

Ryder was not a student, according to the Elko County School District.

“All our schools work very closely with local law enforcement. Should an arrest cause concern for our staff and students, law enforcement will notify administration who will then secure the campus,” the ECSD stated.

Ryder was booked into Elko County Jail on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. His bail was listed at $350,640.