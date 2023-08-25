ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested on felony DUI and child endangerment charges after he crashed his Camaro during a police chase Wednesday evening.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy in the Scoreboard parking lot reported seeing Max R. Frederick, 27, revving the engine on Spring Valley Parkway at the stoplight around 7:45 p.m. He temporarily activated his siren as Frederick sat at the intersection until the truck in front of him was a distance away. Then the Camaro engine revved again and the tires spun as it proceeded across the intersection and onto the Jiggs Highway.

The deputy reported he activated his lights and siren again as he followed the speeding Camaro until he saw it go off the road and crash as it approached South Fork Road. Two small children were leaning out the rear window that had broken out, and were crying for help.

Frederick was found lying face down in the dirt about 20 feet behind the Camaro. There were no child seats in the vehicle but Frederick told the deputy that the children’s seat belts were buckled. One child was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Frederick was booked into Elko County Jail on two felony counts of child endangerment; driver disobeying peace officer resulting in substantial bodily harm; third-offense driving under the influence; reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm; driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI; and operating vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device.

His bail: was listed at $502,280.