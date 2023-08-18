ELKO – A Ryndon resident was arrested this week on charges of stealing a purse from a vehicle parked at a downtown casino.

Police were called to the parking lot on the afternoon of Aug. 7 by a woman who said she went to her Railroad Street office for about 10 minutes and when she returned she discovered her purse was gone. It contained a gun, multiple credit cards and cash.

The woman reported her cards stolen and told police the following morning that attempts had been made to use them at an ATM and a convenience store. Police viewed surveillance footage at the convenience store and identified the suspect as Dylan M. Berger, 20.

Surveillance video from the casino was also viewed, and the suspect was wearing the same clothing and carrying the same backpack.

Berger was located Monday and arrested on charges of burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, two counts of using a credit or debit card without consent, and grand larceny of a gun.

According to court records, Berger admitted to the theft and told police he no longer had any of the items. He said he sold the gun for $300.

Berger's bail was listed at $230,335.