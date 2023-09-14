ELKO – A Washington man was arrested Sept. 9 for allegedly assaulting an emergency medical responder during an ambulance ride from Wells to Elko.

The ambulance driver had to pull off Interstate 80 about 33 miles east of Elko in the early morning hours when Patrick B. Morrow, 62, of Vancouver attempted to choke the EMT with both hands, according to an arrest report.

The incident began when an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a Wells hotel around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on a report of an intoxicated man who had fallen. Morrow was found on the ground with an injury to the back of his head, and he was assisted into the ambulance.

While en route to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital he announced he was going to smoke and leave the ambulance, which was traveling at around 80 mph. When told he could not leave he allegedly attempted to choke the EMT.

While the deputy waited for backup to arrive, Morrow continued to attempt to leave. At one point he was Tasered but after falling he was able to pull out the wires. He stood up and began to walk westbound along I-80, where he fell in the median.

Two deputies were unable to lift him but he was finally placed into a patrol unit with further assistance.

Morrow was charged with attempted battery by strangulation on a protected person, and battery on an officer.