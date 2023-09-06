ELKO – First responders performed a rope rescue in the Ruby Mountains as a man in his 30s nearly drowned.

Elko County Fire Protection District, along with the sheriff’s office and ambulance service, responded to “a possible drowning in Lamoille Canyon above the Boy Scout camp” on Wednesday.

“On arrival resources found a male in his 30s that was experiencing hypothermia from being in the water for a prolonged period of time,” stated the fire district. “To extricate the patient crews had to perform a low angle rope rescue to get them to a transport crew.”

The Lions Camp Trail begins at an elevation of about 7,200 feet.

“Remember when you’re enjoying the outdoors, prepare for what you’re planning to do, let someone know where you’re going.”