ELKO – A man accused of a crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon has been sentenced to prison and to pay thousands of dollars in restitution to victims in Elko County.

Jamie L. Cochran, 43, of Pittsburgh was arrested nearly a year ago after eluding law enforcement multiple times as he crossed Nevada. He pleaded guilty in Elko District Court to home invasion, burglary, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny of motor vehicles.

Cochran was suspected of burglarizing a daycare in Salt Lake City on Sept. 11, committing multiple crimes in Elko County beginning on Sept. 13, and fleeing to Oregon where he was captured by state and federal officials on Sept. 15.

Local law enforcement became involved after a man was reported to have stolen a gas can from the Wells Golf Course, according to an Elko County Sheriff’s detective’s report. Nevada State Police chased his vehicle west on Interstate 80 but terminated the pursuit.

Cochran pulled off the freeway at Deeth, where he reportedly drove through a gate and toward a man, nearly striking him. He then entered a cabin owned by another man, and authorities said he used a Colt .45 revolver from the cabin to shoot open a safe, stealing at least four other firearms in addition to the Colt.

He then traveled to Elburz where he kicked in the door of a residence and demanded the resident at gunpoint to give him the keys to a pickup that was parked outside. At some point he stole a Polaris ATV and evaded authorities, despite a multi-agency manhunt that continued through the night.

On Sept. 14 he was spotted in Ryndon where he stole a Dodge Dakota pickup with attached trailer containing a lawn mower. Another chase began involving a state trooper. Cochran drove west and the pursuit had to be called off in Humboldt County for safety reasons.

The pickup was seen that night at Denio Junction where the driver attempted to get fuel. The Humboldt County Sherriff’s Office responded to the remote area near the Oregon border.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and Oregon state troopers also responded, locating the vehicle just east of Adel, Oregon. The suspect immediately began eluding officers and drove off road onto private farm fields. Deputies and troopers lost sight of the vehicle a short time later.

Additional troopers were called into the area. The ground search involved more than 50 officers from multiple jurisdictions, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Shortly after noon on Sept. 15, Cochran was taken into custody by an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife sergeant, a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer, and a Bureau of Land Management ranger.

He was armed with a stolen handgun when arrested, Oregon State Police said.

The native of West Virginia was sentenced this week by District Judge Kriston Hill to 4-10 years in prison on the home invasion charge, and an additional 4-10 years on the burglary charge. Cochran received additional prison time on the larceny charges but it is to be served concurrently with the other terms.

He was also ordered to repay four individuals a total of more than $7,600 in damages.