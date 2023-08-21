WEST WENDOVER – A truck driver was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of striking and killing a pedestrian, and then leaving the scene.

West Wendover Police officers were called to the Exit 410 off-ramp of Interstate 80 at 3:50 a.m. and found the body of a 26-year-old man in the roadway.

Police determined he was crossing the crosswalk at the intersection of Wendover Boulevard and Frontage Road 459 when an eastbound semi-truck hit and dragged him “for several hundred feet before stopping up on the I-80 on-ramp of exit 410 where the adult male was left,” and then leaving the scene.

The driver and only occupant of the truck was identified as Shane Joseph Crochet, 43.

He was later located, with the assistance of Nevada State Police, driving on I-80 outside of Battle Mountain and booked into Elko County Jail on pending criminal charges.

The West Wendover Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have information related to this incident call 775-664-2930.