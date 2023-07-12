ELKO – An Elko man accused of striking a male relative with his car has been placed on the Elko County Sheriff’s “most wanted” list after failing to show up in court for sentencing on Monday.

Mark R. Forcum, 30, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Forcum was arrested Aug. 16 after police were called to Fifth and Cedar streets where a 33-year-old man was found lying face down in the street. Prior to being transported to the hospital he told an officer that Forcum, his cousin, had struck him with his red Ford Mustang following an argument.

Police described the man’s injuries as non-life-threatening. They reviewed text messages between the two men, including one in which Forcum allegedly threatened to harm the victim with a baseball bat. Police located him a short time later on 12th Street.

He was originally charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving personal injury, and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Forcum agreed in April to plead guilty to all but the attempted murder charge and was released on a bail bond.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office labeled Forcum as “most wanted” this week after District Judge Al Kacin issued a bench warrant with bail set at $1 million.