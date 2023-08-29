ELKO – A Montana man was arrested Sunday after allegedly attempting to pull a gun on police who were responding to a disturbance at a motel.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the Travelodge Hotel at 1:50 a.m. on a report of a man causing a disturbance and attempting to get into a room without identifying himself to staff. They located the man in a hallway and identified him as Eladio Celis, 29 of Billings.

“While officers were speaking with Celis, he began reaching towards the front of his waistband and a struggle ensued,” stated the EPD. “Celis attempted multiple times to pull a Glock pistol from his waistband. Officers were able to take control of the firearm and place Celis into custody.”

He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a first responder, resisting a public officer with a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Bail was listed at $200,000.