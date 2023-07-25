ELKO – A man who led police on two car chases and then jumped into the river to elude capture on Sunday is still at large, the Elko Police Department reported Tuesday.

Tyree T. Adams, 24, is approximately 6 feet tall and 245 pounds. He has a tattoo above his right eyebrow, on both of his arms, and on his chest.

At approximately 11 a.m. Sunday an officer from the Elko Police Department observed a silver four-door passenger car driving in excess of 80 mph near Elko High School. Officers began pursuing the vehicle briefly but then terminated the chase “due to the danger posed to the public because of the excessive speeds in the 25-mph speed zones.”

At approximately 4:21 p.m. the vehicle was located at the intersection of Mountain City Highway and West Sage Street.

Police said when the driver apparently noticed a police vehicle in the area, he placed his vehicle in reverse, forcing other traffic to take evasive action to avoid being struck. “Officers decided to pursue the vehicle a second time due to the continued reckless nature that the driver was exhibiting,” stated EPD.

The vehicle was eventually chased to the end of the cul-de-sac at Fifth and Front streets, at which time the driver jumped into the Humboldt River to elude capture.

Police were able to identify the driver as Adams. He is wanted on charges of felony eluding a peace officer, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, as well as various traffic-related charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Elko Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

According to Elko County Jail records, Adams was listed as a resident of Spring Creek in October 2022 when he was arrested in Elko on drug charges and a parole violation.

He was imprisoned in 2019 after being convicted in Washoe County of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.