ELKO – Police are searching for three suspects in a robbery that left a woman with injuries requiring her to be flown to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care.

Elko Police Department officers were called to a residence behind the Gold Country Inn at 1:34 a.m. Friday. The victims said three males wearing dark clothing entered their residence armed with a baseball bat and hammer before attacking a female victim and placing a male victim in a choke hold.

The three suspects – who police believe were juveniles — were seen fleeing in a “big black truck.”

One suspect was described as being a large Hispanic or white male wearing dark clothing with a goatee or mask over his face. Another was wearing a face covering and dark clothing, possibly with a green stripe. The third suspect was described as a “heavy set” Hispanic male with a goatee.

Several items of evidence, including DNA, were recovered at the scene. Detectives also recovered surveillance video and several persons of interest have been interviewed.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Mike Marshowsky at 775-777-7310.