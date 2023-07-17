ELKO – Elko police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was injured around midnight Saturday.
Elko Police Department officers were called to Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue on a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and, according to initial information gathered at the scene, was described as a red SUV.
The pedestrian suffered a compound fracture to her ankle.
Anyone with any information concerning the identity of the driver is encouraged to contact Officer Aaron Gray at the non-emergency dispatch number 775-777-7300.