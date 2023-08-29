ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual assault domestic violence after deputies were called to an apartment shortly after midnight.

Charles J. Kelley IV, 36, is accused of choking a woman and then raping her after she attempted to hide from him, according to a deputy’s arrest statement.

The woman told authorities she wanted to leave but Kelley pulled a knife from its sheath and began twirling it, so she was afraid to turn her back.

Deputies said the knife was in Kelley’s hoodie pocket when they confronted him. He was booked on charges of coercion with threat of physical force and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, as well as child endangerment because a minor was in the home at the time.

Bail was listed at $850,000.