ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been arrested on a charge of attempted home invasion at an Elko apartment complex.

Police said Tyler M. Morris, 23, ripped off a door camera at the residence but it landed face-up on the ground and continued to record him kicking the door four times and yelling. The door handle partially punctured the exterior of the door during the incident.

The occupant of the apartment contacted police late on the night of July 5 after she heard loud banging on the door and yelling. Neighbors told the suspect to leave, and the woman retrieved the video footage from her security camera.

Morris was not located that night. Police advised the victim to obtain a temporary protection order.

A criminal complaint filed Aug. 25 accuses Morris of attempted home invasion, and he was booked Sept. 3 at Elko County Jail with bail listed at $50,000.