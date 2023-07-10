ELKO – A Spring Creek woman has been charged with embezzlement after being accused of taking more than $2,000 from the Elko gas station she worked at over a three-day period.

Police were called to the station on Nov. 8 by the bookkeeper, who said money came up short in “drop bags” deposited by Cacye L. Freyensee, 40. The bags are dropped into a safe at the end of each shift and the bookkeeper counts the money each morning.

Police called the owner and determined the station had video cameras but the “count room” camera had been disconnected five days earlier.

While investigating the case, police determined that the bookkeeper made several attempts to meet with Freyensee, and she said at one point Freyensee admitted she took the money.

Freyensee was arrested on July 6 with bail listed at $10,000.

According to court records, she was also arrested in 2019 on a charge of attempted insurance fraud.