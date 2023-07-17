ELKO -- The Elko combined SWAT team responded to the Ryndon area Monday afternoon when a man refused to turn over his child based on a temporary protection order.

“The male is currently in the residence and will not respond to law enforcement attempts to come to a peaceful resolution,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported around 2 p.m.

The SWAT team, which includes City of Elko police officers, was deployed to assist in the case. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the residents living elsewhere in Ryndon.

“We will update the situation when further information becomes available.”