ELKO – A Twin Falls man suspected of hit-and-run driving south of Jackpot is also accused of attacking the deputy who took him into custody.

Jesse A. Smith, 31, was located about a mile from where he allegedly crashed into a motorcycle. While waiting in the patrol car he got agitated and demanded to be released, according to the deputy’s arrest statement.

As the deputy called for backup, Smith allegedly lunged at the deputy and turned off his body camera during a struggle. The deputy said his forehead and eye were injured when Smith grabbed his sunglasses off his face, drawing blood.

Smith was subdued with the help of other officers and arrested on charges of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempting to leave the scene of an accident, conspiracy to elude, reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property, battery by a prisoner, and intimidating public officers with threat of force.

His bail was listed at $500,000.