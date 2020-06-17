Crisis creates opportunity for flower shop

“We were able to do it contact-free [during] such a gloomy time,” said Demaline.

Social media played a big part in getting their message out, she added.

“We had a handful of people showing their little ones doing a ‘doorbell dash’ where they would run up, leave the flowers, ring the doorbell and run back to the car,” Morfin said.

Business overall was a bit slower for the shop, but the downturn gave Morfin and Demaline time to rethink how they wanted it to move into the future. In April the owners decided to finalize the process of relocating to a smaller facility.

“It took a little bit to get through the whole process with everything being closed,” Morfin said.

The company is event and holiday based. When the owners were ready to move, they had just a short window of time between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

“We moved the day after Mother’s Day,” Demaline said.