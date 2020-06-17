Crisis creates opportunity for flower shop

ELKO – The coronavirus pandemic and required lockdown have been difficult for many Elko businesses. However, for one company, the shift toward e-commerce and a reduced brick and mortar presence has resulted in a variety of positive changes.
“Before the closures we’d been kicking around the need to do things differently,” said Evergreen Flower Shop and Events Co. owner Brianne Morfin. “We got to experiment a little bit with doing a more streamlined approach and having a studio space versus a traditional retail space.”
The store was formerly located on Commercial Street, but the owners recently moved to a much smaller space on Third Street. Morfin and co-owner Jadyn Demaline renovated the building’s interior and exterior.
“We saw so much of our community wanting to show love to their community [during the lockdown],” Morfin said. “We had so many people who called us so we could deliver to their friends or neighbors.”
Morfin and Demaline instituted “Spread Love Elko” so that others could express their love and care through small, affordable bouquets.
“We were able to do it contact-free [during] such a gloomy time,” said Demaline.
Social media played a big part in getting their message out, she added.
“We had a handful of people showing their little ones doing a ‘doorbell dash’ where they would run up, leave the flowers, ring the doorbell and run back to the car,” Morfin said.
Business overall was a bit slower for the shop, but the downturn gave Morfin and Demaline time to rethink how they wanted it to move into the future. In April the owners decided to finalize the process of relocating to a smaller facility.
“It took a little bit to get through the whole process with everything being closed,” Morfin said.
The company is event and holiday based. When the owners were ready to move, they had just a short window of time between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.
“We moved the day after Mother’s Day,” Demaline said.
The physical move was accompanied by a transition in the method of service. In their former location the shop had a large amount of floor space with a coffee shop, flower sales and prep areas. The business still carries coffee, wine and many of their other greatly loved products on site, but the focus has been toward an increased online presentation where people can browse the website and order directly from it.
“You can look at arranged gift baskets that are going to have our gift line in it or just our individual gift products and individual tea,” Demaline said. “It can be a contact-free pickup or delivery.
Yesterday we did a really fun order for a gal sending her husband of 30-plus years a custom-made gift with barbecue sauce and rubs custom-tailored to what his likes are,” Morfin said.
“You can just send a bottle of wine to your friend at work,” Demaline said. “The gift sending is much more diverse.”
“Changing from a traditional retail to a studio florist, we went to appointment based which allows us to remain fairly contact-free and in compliance with the ever-changing regulations that we see,” Morfin said.
People can still drop by during business hours, according to the owners, but making appointments for sympathy orders, weddings and other personal events allows a more private experience.
