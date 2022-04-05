Cummins removed from ballot for sheriff

ELKO – A Wells businesswoman has been disqualified to run for Elko County Sheriff due to her lack of law enforcement background.

Bella Cummins was removed from the ballot for the Primary Election as a challenger to incumbent Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza on Tuesday.

“Bella Cummins does not meet the requirements to be a candidate for sheriff pursuant to AB 440 81st session, which changed the qualifications under NRS 248.005(3),” wrote Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman.

In 2021, the Legislature passed Assembly Bill 440 that updated the qualifications for candidates running for sheriff in counties with a population between 30,000 and 100,000, which includes Elko County.

The law stipulates candidates must have accumulated at least five years of law enforcement experience in Nevada, other states, or for the federal government and be certified as a Category 1 peace officer and have successfully completed Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission.

Under the previous law, sheriffs in counties the size of Elko had one year to earn POST certification after being elected.

Cummins owns Bella’s Hacienda Ranch brothel in Wells. She filed to run for sheriff on March 11.

In her candidate statement, Cummins vowed to run on the constitutional platform and, if elected, run a “fair and equitable” administration for all citizens.

She cited her knowledge of the law running her business for 30 years in Elko County. “I understand the laws and no one is better equipped to serve the citizens of our county as sheriff.”

A request for comment on the development from Cummins’ representative was not received by press time.

Without Cummins, the sheriff’s race narrows to four candidates vying for the law enforcement office.

The field now includes Narvaiza, former Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy John Gaylor and Elko County Sheriff’s deputies Mike Silva and Shawn Sherwood.

