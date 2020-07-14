Curveballs and silver linings: Spring Creek college student earns diplmoa amid COVID-19

SPRING CREEK – What do you do when life throws you a curveball?
That’s the question facing nearly everyone thanks to COVID-19, particularly recent high school and college graduates whose plans are up in the air after concluding their studies online.
For Taylor Ricaporte, graduation day was to be a celebration of finishing her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in three years at Northern Arizona University with honors and starting her graduate program as she worked as a substitute teacher.
But instead, the last months of her senior year were hectic. She moved back home, completed her degree online and participated in a virtual commencement ceremony.
It was not the ending she was expecting.
“The experience of graduating through COVID-19 restrictions showed me to be thankful for the little things,” Ricaporte said. “There are so many people being affected, and their lives changed through this pandemic. I learned that being healthy and having a supportive family and community are all things to be thankful for.”
On the fast-track
Ricaporte has lived in Spring Creek with five siblings, graduating from Spring Creek High School in 2017, where she played softball for the Lady Spartans and was a member of FFA.
Armed with general elective credits transferred from Great Basin College, Ricaporte enrolled at NAU to study criminal justice with the goal of finishing a four-year degree in three years, opening the door to pursue her master’s and doctorate degrees.
To do so meant taking classes year-round. She signed up for general classes online during her winter and summer breaks as she worked full-time as a waitress.
“I always knew I wanted to go to graduate school and get my doctorate at some point. I wanted to finish as quickly as I could while I’m still young and have the time,” she said.
The hard work paid off. She made the Dean’s list her freshman year and stayed on it until graduation. Ricaporte also participated in intramural sports and belonged to a sorority that raised money for different causes, such as preventing child abuse. Still, she said there were times the workload was challenging to maintain.
“There were many moments where I felt like giving up, and I was discouraged,” Ricaporte remembered, “but I am thankful I didn’t because all the stress and hard work will be worth it if I can make a positive change.”
While attending NAU, she first intended to become a lawyer and took the LSAT. But then she learned about restorative justice programs that bring victims, offenders and community members together, “restoring the peace between all three.”
“I realized I could make a difference in the system is to teach others about why people may resort to crime or misbehave, and how we can change policies to help prevent that,” Ricaporte explained.
Slowed down by COVID-19
In January, Ricaporte was enrolled in live classes presented by professors who are attorneys and victim advocates, and who brought in guest speakers that guided her Capstone project.
“I’m a very visual learner,” Ricaporte said. “I like being able to ask questions during lectures and use office hours to pick my professors’ brains and ask them for advice about future plans.”
Life became uncertain in March, both on campus and throughout the nation, due to COVID-19. With only a few months before graduation, states shut down colleges and schools in response to the pandemic in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
As professors converted live classes online, Ricaporte felt the need to move back home as soon as possible.
“There was no reason for me to stay in Flagstaff,” she remembered. “At that time, we didn’t know if they were going to be restricting state-to-state travel. I was scared that I was going to get stuck in Arizona.”
Her plans to continue with her graduate studies while substitute teaching in the Elko County School District were also interrupted when Gov. Steve Sisolak closed schools statewide on March 15, which remained closed the rest of the school year.
As the semester drew to a close, Ricaporte, her classmates, and her professors worked through the unexpected situation.
“My professors did the best they could at converting the classes into online mode, but it was just not the same,” she said.
The final project, which is usually presented in-person to a group including professors, faculty and community members, was completed as a PowerPoint.
“I know that my professors did the best they could, we just played the hands that we were dealt,” Ricaporte said, noting that it was not the worst thing that could have happened, in light of the pandemic.
“It was very heartbreaking not being able to present the program that I worked very hard on,” she said, “but I have to appreciate the fact that my family and I are healthy because there are many families out there being affected by this virus.”
The silver lining
Working her way through the discouraging moments the last few weeks of the spring semester seemed daunting to Ricaporte, particularly after three strenuous years of college.
“I was worried and discouraged my grades would suffer, but my family made sure I kept up with my work and made sure I had time and space to study for my finals.”
Ricaporte said it was her family that kept her focused on finishing and finishing well.
“Without my family and friends who supported and inspired me, I would not have been able to graduate early. There were many moments when I felt like giving up, but I didn’t because of them,” she added.
Virtual commencement at NAU was celebrated enthusiastically by Ricaporte’s family across the country.
“They showed me how proud they were of me even if I couldn’t graduate in person,” Ricaporte said. “They called me during the virtual commencement to celebrate with me, which made it special. We did a Zoom meeting with my grandma. She was freaking out with excitement as if we were at an in-person graduation.”
Ricaporte said she understands the feelings of high school and college graduates whose year ended vastly different than what was anticipated, and offered some advice to all those who have endured many challenges in just a few months.
“Congratulations to all the seniors. I understand the frustration you may feel about not having the senior year you expected. But we will come out of this stronger, and this will not overcome our accomplishments.”
“If I could give any advice to recent high school graduates facing these uncertainties, it would be this: Don’t be afraid to lean on others and ask for help when you need it. We have an amazing community that comes together during times like these. Reach out to your teachers or family members if you need help applying to schools, financial aid, or even figuring out what you want to do in life.”
