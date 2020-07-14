Curveballs and silver linings: Spring Creek college student earns diplmoa amid COVID-19

Ricaporte said it was her family that kept her focused on finishing and finishing well.

“Without my family and friends who supported and inspired me, I would not have been able to graduate early. There were many moments when I felt like giving up, but I didn’t because of them,” she added.

Virtual commencement at NAU was celebrated enthusiastically by Ricaporte’s family across the country.

“They showed me how proud they were of me even if I couldn’t graduate in person,” Ricaporte said. “They called me during the virtual commencement to celebrate with me, which made it special. We did a Zoom meeting with my grandma. She was freaking out with excitement as if we were at an in-person graduation.”

Ricaporte said she understands the feelings of high school and college graduates whose year ended vastly different than what was anticipated, and offered some advice to all those who have endured many challenges in just a few months.

“Congratulations to all the seniors. I understand the frustration you may feel about not having the senior year you expected. But we will come out of this stronger, and this will not overcome our accomplishments.”

“If I could give any advice to recent high school graduates facing these uncertainties, it would be this: Don’t be afraid to lean on others and ask for help when you need it. We have an amazing community that comes together during times like these. Reach out to your teachers or family members if you need help applying to schools, financial aid, or even figuring out what you want to do in life.”

