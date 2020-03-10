DA hopes to see facility built for young victims

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza agreed with Ingram and Trouten on the importance of a facility for child victims.

“We only have one shot at this. If we screw it up at our end, someone is usually going to get away with a crime, and we will lose another kid to the system,” Narvaiza said.

“This is big,” said the sheriff, who urged commissioners to make the child advocacy center a priority. “We can’t afford to lose any more kids to the system.”

Steve Spring, a detective with the Elko Police Department, said that in the past as a patrolman he would have to interview children, but now there is a team in place and every team member has a role. If a case isn’t criminal, then Child and Family Services takes over.

Drake said the need for interviews of children “is going through the roof,” with three or four just on the last weekend. She said children are coming forward more than in the past. Drake is a trained interviewer.

The interviews should be done where there aren’t distractions, and confidentiality is important, so an offender doesn’t hear about it and punish a child more, she said.

“It’s not fair to the victims,” she said. “We need a child friendly and neutral facility.”