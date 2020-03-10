DA hopes to see facility built for young victims

ELKO – Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram is leading the charge for development of a Great Basin Child Advocacy Center building where young victims of physical and sexual abuse can be examined, receive care and counseling, and be interviewed in a child-friendly setting.
He said the vision is for a “one-stop shop,” a centralized facility for children from Elko and surrounding counties who now must go to more than one location, such as a police station that isn’t designed “to be comfortable for a child.”
The proposed facility would be in Elko, and the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center’s board is looking for roughly $1 million for the project. Ingram, who is on the board, estimated the building would be 2,500 to 3,000 square feet.
Eureka County Commissioners already stepped up to the plate with a contribution of $100,000 after Ingram talked with them, and he asked Elko County Commissioners at their March 4 meeting to consider their financial support. The request wasn’t an action item, though.
“I am here to beg you if you can find any money in the budget to fund this facility,” Ingram said.
Eureka County is providing $50,000 now and $50,000 after July 1 when the new fiscal year begins, Ingram said. He asked for $150,000.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he acknowledged Eureka County’s contribution and found it “sad we need to build something like this.”
Cities and the counties of Eureka, Lander and White Pine that already use Elko County services for child victims, as well as private businesses, will be approached for financial support. Ingram said he has already talked with Kinross Gold Corp.
He said he understands that Elko City Council will consider at its March 24 meeting donating a chunk of land for the facility.
“Things are looking really positive,” he said. “Anything will help. Our goal is $1 million.”
A single center would allow a child to go from room to room for interviewing, examination, care and counseling without listening to police radios, officers talking in other rooms, and sitting in a lobby that might also include criminals and complaining citizens.
A victim may disclose the abuse to a teacher or relative, then the abuse is reported to law enforcement. The victim is then taken to a police station or sheriff’s office and then the district attorney’s office investigates to determine legal action.
“Now, a child has told an embarrassing story three times,” Ingram said. “It’s very traumatic for a child.”
Victims may also be called to testify at hearings and trials.
Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten recalled he was tasked 14 years ago with investigating cases of physical and sexual abuse of children, and today it is a growing problem. He praised Ingram for doing “a tremendous job,” and reiterated the difficulty for children to be sitting in the police station lobby. Such a child might even be sitting with a parent who is the abuser.
The chief said Elko is a small community so there is the added embarrassment for the victim and the victim’s family.
“When you are a young child, you are focused on being a normal child,” Trouten said, but abuse “forever changes a child whose faith in the world is shattered.” The child loses faith in their parents and the police who should have protected them, he said.
“It’s also critical to understand that normally you get one shot with a victim” to get the facts for an investigation and, if that fails, the offender is out looking for another victim, Trouten said. He told commissioners a center would “give us the best chance” to catch and convict violent offenders.
“I understand there are budget constraints but this is a priority,” he said.
Cory Martin, Elko-based education officer for the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine and an advocacy center board member, said there were 44 reported cases of child abuse in 2019 across the four-county area “but that’s not all.”
Trouten said six detectives work sexual assaults and most involve child victims.
Detective Mariah Drake with the Elko Sheriff’s Department said Martin’s figure of 44 cases is just those that involve physical exams, but some victims interviewed don’t require one.
Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza agreed with Ingram and Trouten on the importance of a facility for child victims.
“We only have one shot at this. If we screw it up at our end, someone is usually going to get away with a crime, and we will lose another kid to the system,” Narvaiza said.
“This is big,” said the sheriff, who urged commissioners to make the child advocacy center a priority. “We can’t afford to lose any more kids to the system.”
Steve Spring, a detective with the Elko Police Department, said that in the past as a patrolman he would have to interview children, but now there is a team in place and every team member has a role. If a case isn’t criminal, then Child and Family Services takes over.
Drake said the need for interviews of children “is going through the roof,” with three or four just on the last weekend. She said children are coming forward more than in the past. Drake is a trained interviewer.
The interviews should be done where there aren’t distractions, and confidentiality is important, so an offender doesn’t hear about it and punish a child more, she said.
“It’s not fair to the victims,” she said. “We need a child friendly and neutral facility.”
“I’m a believer,” said Commission Chairman Demar Dahl while listening to the speakers.
Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said he didn’t think the community realizes the extent of the problem. He also said he was proud of the current team effort.
“I hear you, and we will do what we can,” he said.
Martin, who has been a key component of the children’s advocacy center that has been a nonprofit in Elko even without the proposed building, said the project started when the state Division of Child and Family Services approached UNR about making forensic physical examinations available locally, rather than children being sent to Reno.
The first forensic physical exam was done locally in 2012, she said in a phone interview.
Later, the child advocacy center board and her office began efforts to train forensic interviewers, which Martin said should be done before a victim’s physical examination. Elko Police Department has a room for the forensic interviews and has provided space for a project coordinator.
The first forensic interviewer was trained in 2018, Martin said.
The Great Basin Child Advocacy Center board has received grants to help with training and now to pay the trained independent forensic interviewers doing the work on a volunteer basis.
Martin said grants have been small and the board “has been limping along with the goal of one facility.”
The child advocacy center itself started out as a steering committee in 2012 before becoming a board in 2018. The effort was to bring multi-disciplinary professionals together as a team.
“We got a very professional team together, a concerned and passionate team of professionals who respond to provide the most compassionate care for victims,” said Martin, who is project director for the child advocacy effort.
She said the project would not exist without the “150 percent support” from the sheriff’s office, Elko police and the district attorney’s office.
There are four advocacy centers for children in Nevada, in Las Vegas, Reno, Pahrump and Elko, according to Martin.
Grants are handled through the PACE Coalition and the child advocacy center also works closely with the Committee Against Domestic Violence, Martin said.