DA Ingram writes column for Elko Daily

The Elko Daily Free Press welcomes District Attorney Tyler Ingram to its Weekend opinion page.

Beginning today, Ingram will be writing a regular column giving readers a behind-the-scenes perspective on his office’s role in Elko County’s criminal justice system.

Ingram was appointed to the position in 2016 after the death of District Attorney Mark Torvinen.

“I want the public to know that we’re here to help … and we don’t want to be seen as some obstacle between them and seeing that justice is served,” he told the Elko Daily Free Press at the time.

In his first column, on Page A7 of today’s paper, Ingram talks about the essential role plea bargains play in the justice system.

Check out future Weekend editions of the Elko Daily for more from Ingram and other columnists who will be joining us to help keep readers informed on a variety of topics.

