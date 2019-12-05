DA won't handle potential fire truck crash case

Ingram said there is a possibility that Elko County could be named as a defendant in a lawsuit over the crash because the county was in control of the fire truck owned by the state, which was loaned to the city fire department.

The other case is connected to an Elko County employee who works closely with the District Attorney’s office.

“There is no suspicion that this employee has committed any crime, not even close,” Ingram said. “[But] it’s such a close connection to my office that I feel there is a conflict of interest.”

Although there is no indication of whether or not a lawsuit could be filed in either situation, Ingram stated he and his office should not be involved in any aspect of the cases.

“I have no idea, and I’m making no opinion about whether either of those cases is actually a chargeable case,” Ingram told the Commissioners. “I want to be clear that I should not be, or anyone in my office, should not be the one making that decision.

“Anyone thinking that these cases may apply to them, I’m not implying these are going to be charged, but that the decision should not rest with me.”

County Commission Chairman Rex Steninger said sending both potential cases to the state “makes sense to me.”