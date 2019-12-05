DA won't handle potential fire truck crash case

ELKO – County Commissioners have approved a resolution that could send two potential legal cases to the Nevada Attorney General’s office, one of which involves a fire truck crash in which a teen was seriously injured last month.
Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram petitioned the Commissioners on Wednesday to send the cases to the state Attorney General’s office, citing potential conflicts of interest.
“It could be perceived that my office would take certain actions, or not take certain actions, in order to not successfully prosecute a case,” Ingram said.
He explained that he has not involved himself in the investigations of the Nov. 10 collision at Fifth and Idaho streets nor another case connected to an Elko County employee.
“Because of the conflict, I haven’t interjected myself to find out if the investigations are complete or not,” Ingram said after the meeting.
The resolution cites a rule decreed by the Nevada Supreme Court, stating “that a lawyer shall not represent a client if such representation may be materially limited by the lawyer’s responsibilities to a third person or the lawyer’s own interest.”
Ingram said there is a possibility that Elko County could be named as a defendant in a lawsuit over the crash because the county was in control of the fire truck owned by the state, which was loaned to the city fire department.
The other case is connected to an Elko County employee who works closely with the District Attorney’s office.
“There is no suspicion that this employee has committed any crime, not even close,” Ingram said. “[But] it’s such a close connection to my office that I feel there is a conflict of interest.”
Although there is no indication of whether or not a lawsuit could be filed in either situation, Ingram stated he and his office should not be involved in any aspect of the cases.
“I have no idea, and I’m making no opinion about whether either of those cases is actually a chargeable case,” Ingram told the Commissioners. “I want to be clear that I should not be, or anyone in my office, should not be the one making that decision.
“Anyone thinking that these cases may apply to them, I’m not implying these are going to be charged, but that the decision should not rest with me.”
County Commission Chairman Rex Steninger said sending both potential cases to the state “makes sense to me.”
Ingram said it is the second time in his three years as District Attorney he has requested a case be sent to the Attorney General. The previous incident involved an Elko County employee.
Usually, some cases are handled by a neighboring county’s court. Still, Ingram said should these two particular cases go to court, the state Attorney General’s office is the correct route to take.
“It doesn’t have to go to the state Attorney General, but the Attorney General is just better.”