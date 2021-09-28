Dabritz sentenced to life in prison

ELY – It’s a life sentence for John Dabritz for the shooting death of Nevada Highway Patrolman Sgt. Ben Jenkins.

Dabritz, 67, was sentenced Tuesday by White Pine County District Judge Steve Dobrescu to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The sentence was handed down 18 months after Jenkins, 47, was shot on U.S. Highway 93 to help a motorist in distress. Dabritz then took Jenkin’s uniform and weapon, set fire to the body and left the scene in the patrol vehicle.

During the hearing, Dabritz was quoted by the Las Vegas Review- Journal, apologizing for his actions on March 27, 2020.

“I know what I did was wrong,” he said. “Everything is because of me, and I didn’t want to squirrel my way out of this, and I really apologize.”

Dabritz earlier pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm in exchange for dropping the death penalty that was proposed at the start court proceedings against him by White Pine County prosecutors.