Dabritz sentenced to life in prison

ELY – It’s a life sentence for John Dabritz for the shooting death of Nevada Highway Patrolman Sgt. Ben Jenkins.
Dabritz, 67, was sentenced Tuesday by White Pine County District Judge Steve Dobrescu to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The sentence was handed down 18 months after Jenkins, 47, was shot on U.S. Highway 93 to help a motorist in distress. Dabritz then took Jenkin’s uniform and weapon, set fire to the body and left the scene in the patrol vehicle.
During the hearing, Dabritz was quoted by the Las Vegas Review- Journal, apologizing for his actions on March 27, 2020.
“I know what I did was wrong,” he said. “Everything is because of me, and I didn’t want to squirrel my way out of this, and I really apologize.”
Dabritz earlier pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm in exchange for dropping the death penalty that was proposed at the start court proceedings against him by White Pine County prosecutors.
He was diagnosed with Type 1 bipolar disorder during his incarceration.
Jenkins’ wife, Jodi, gave a statement to the press after the sentencing, saying she had faced criticism for agreeing to the plea agreement and that her husband “deserved better.”
Jenkins was a 12-year veteran with the Nevada Highway Patrol and an Elko native, who also served as a volunteer, EMT and firefighter.
His body was escorted by a caravan of law enforcement and first responders from Las Vegas to Elko the day after his death, and was met by residents lining the streets to pay their respects. A public memorial was held a few months later.