Dahl termed out of County Commissioners as election year takes shape

“He is very successful in his business and a good, straight-shooter,” Dahl said. “I have a lot of respect for him. He will make a great commissioner. Wilde is up to speed on [natural resources], and he will be a good representative.”

Incumbents Jon Karr, representing District 3, and board chairman Rex Steninger, of District 5, also have their seats up for election in November.

Karr and Steninger were both elected in 2017. Steninger served for three years after being appointed by then-Gov. Brian Sandoval in 2014 to replace Grant Gerber, who died after surgery for head injuries suffered from a fall with his horse riding to Washington, D.C., in the Grass March.

According to the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, elected officials are termed out after 12 years.

As for his 12 years serving as Elko County Commissioner, Dahl said he believed he, along with the other Commissioners, had “done some good things.”

“When I ran, I remember saying to people I think I have enough common sense to be a benefit to the County, and I think I have,” Dahl said. “Elko County is a conservative county, and our natural resources need to be protected along with all of the other entities in the county. I think we have done a good job with that.