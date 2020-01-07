Dahl termed out of County Commissioners as election year takes shape

ELKO – After serving 12 years as Elko County Commissioner, Demar Dahl is preparing to dedicate more time to the public lands fight.
“I’m termed out,” Dahl said. “Some people might think that’s a good thing, and some people may not think it’s good.”
Elected to District 1 in 2008 to a four-year term, Dahl was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He represents Clover Valley, Jackpot, Jarbidge, Montello, Mountain City, Owyhee, Ruby Valley, Wells and West Wendover.
Dahl said as a commissioner, many of his responsibilities have dealt with natural resources. He has served on the National Association of Counties Western Interstate Region board, Central Nevada Regional Water Authority and Humboldt River Basin Water Authority.
As chairman of the Nevada Lands Council, Dahl plans to work with five Western states – Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Wyoming – in preparing an original jurisdiction suit for the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Our primary effort is to bring about the transfer of public lands from the federal government to the state,” Dahl explained. “[The suit] can go directly to the Supreme Court, asking Congress to follow through with what they were supposed to do a long time ago and transfer the land to the states.”
Dahl said his successor on the county commission could be Wilde Brough of Wells, who “is determined to run” for his seat.
“He is very successful in his business and a good, straight-shooter,” Dahl said. “I have a lot of respect for him. He will make a great commissioner. Wilde is up to speed on [natural resources], and he will be a good representative.”
Incumbents Jon Karr, representing District 3, and board chairman Rex Steninger, of District 5, also have their seats up for election in November.
Karr and Steninger were both elected in 2017. Steninger served for three years after being appointed by then-Gov. Brian Sandoval in 2014 to replace Grant Gerber, who died after surgery for head injuries suffered from a fall with his horse riding to Washington, D.C., in the Grass March.
According to the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, elected officials are termed out after 12 years.
As for his 12 years serving as Elko County Commissioner, Dahl said he believed he, along with the other Commissioners, had “done some good things.”
“When I ran, I remember saying to people I think I have enough common sense to be a benefit to the County, and I think I have,” Dahl said. “Elko County is a conservative county, and our natural resources need to be protected along with all of the other entities in the county. I think we have done a good job with that.
“I have had good people to serve with [and] we’ve had a good commission.”
You have free articles remaining.
Dahl said his time would be filled with his work with natural resources and public lands.
“I’m going to spend time with that and my business at the ranch, which I don’t spend enough time with as I should.”
2020 Election
Assemblyman John Ellison and state Sen. Pete Goicoechea are also entering an election year, with both incumbents’ terms up for re-election in 2020.
Since 2010, Ellison has represented Assembly District 33 and has been elected to four two-year terms.
Goicoechea has served two four-year terms in the state senate since 2012.
In the federal government, U.S. Congressional District 2 Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., will also be on the ballot.
In the Elko City Council, incumbents Robert Schmidtlein and Mandy Simons are each up for re-election. Both were elected in 2012, and each won again in 2016.
The Elko County School board of trustees has four seats up for election. Incumbents are board president Teresa Dastrup, Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson, Jim Cooney and Kieth Fish.
Dastrup was appointed to the board in 2015 following the death of trustee Dean Hartwig. She was elected in 2016 to a four-year term.
Cracraft-Dickenson was appointed twice in 2016 to fill a vacancy for District 2; once to replace trustee Cindy Elquist and again to replace elected trustee Michael Ayala, who dropped out of the race before the 2016 election.
Cooney and Fish were each elected in 2016 to four-year terms.
The Elko TV Board has three seats on the ballot, currently held by Donald Tanner for Seat A, Steven Guitar for Seat D, and Ken LeBarts for Seat E.
Elko Convention Board also has two seats up for election. Seat A is held by David Zornes and Seat C by Matt McCarty.
Filing for non-judicial offices starts March 2 and ends March 13.